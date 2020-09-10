LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meade County students will return to in-person classes at the end of September.
Meade County Schools plans to reopen campuses on Sept. 28, the district announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.
District officials reminded parents about state guidelines that require students to wear masks all day — except while eating. School leaders said they are committed to giving students "mask breaks" throughout the day.
"If you have any questions about the instructional model for your child, please contact your child’s school," the district said in the Facebook post.
Meade County Schools said it will release details of its reopening plan next week.
Families may continue virtual learning if they choose to do so.
