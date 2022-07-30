LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With students around Kentuckiana heading back to school, mental health is now more important than ever.
For Kentucky students, a new law allows a mental health day to be an excused absence from school. The way excused absences are counted will vary by district.
UofL Health's Peace Hospital gives some tips and advice on how to best support your student as they transition back into the classroom.
Ask students what they are thinking and how they are feeling. Listen and be honest with them, instead of telling them what to think.
Give children a safe space to share their feelings, and recognize anxiety is completely normal.
Click here for more tips if your student needs help. For immediate help, call the National Suicide and Crisis hotline at 988.
