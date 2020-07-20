LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metro Council member is calling on JCPS to utilize Louisville's resources to get kids back in the classroom.
Councilman Markus Winkler says he thinks the district should start school next month, in person. He suggests using places like libraries, the KFC YUM! Center and the Convention Center, to allow students to have a classroom setting but still stay distanced.
Winkler says safety should be a priority, which is why he wants to make a plan to have all metro government buildings available for classroom settings.
