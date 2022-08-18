LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,600 University of Louisville freshman moved onto campus Thursday.
Students have been moving back into dorms this week before school starts Monday. UofL faculty members greeted the students and their parents as everyone wheeled in suitcases, refrigerators and computers.
Rise and shine, it’s Move-In Day!!Welcome home, Cards! ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/ox5c2oz9m7— University of Louisville (@uofl) August 18, 2022
Michael Mardis, the vice president of student affairs at UofL, said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to make some changes to move-in day.
"We started to space out move-ins and have students come at different times and have them slotted at different times ... just for spacing and distance reasons," Mardis said. "And what we found is that students and parents really enjoyed that experience and it was not as chaotic and we didn't have long lines, so we have continued that."
The school is opening two new dorms this year. New Residence Hall opened this week, and Denny Crum Hall is set to open on Sept. 28.
