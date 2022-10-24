LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new child care option for low-income families opened Monday in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative (OVEC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest and largest Head Start facility in Jefferson County. The building that's more than 5,000 square feet is located on Dixie Highway.
Head Start is designed to get children from birth to 4 years old prepared for Kindergarten. The new facility can serve up to 63 children.
"Families can apply for child care subsidy. Most, if not all, qualify for that, so they pay very little, if any," said Kim Fithian, director of OVEC Head Start. "We supply everything with our federal grant. If we can get that strong foundation for our children and families, then they will be successful. And it takes that worry and burden off the parents."
Renovations will be completed next year on two more Head Start spaces in Smoketown and Germantown. Enrollment is now open for the new facility on Dixie Highway.
To apply for enrollment, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.