MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than a year of planning and construction, students at Old Mill Elementary walked into their brand new building Wednesday morning.
School and county leaders say with so much growth in the county they outgrew former Old Mill Elementary that was bursting at the seams. Crews broke ground at the new location in 2021, and now school leaders are welcoming students to the new facility.
With families moving to new subdivisions in the east end of the county, the new school is designed to accommodate up to 800 students.
Parent Kevin Robbins and his family live within walking distance of the school, and was excited to be able to walk his daughter, Maggie in the morning.
However, Robbins did see some shortcomings to the new school.
"Maybe we need a petition -- the city needs to paint in a cross walk so the children can walk across safely and maybe a little more clarification on how they need to cross," Robbins said.
Superintendent Jesse Bacon said crews pushed up the deadline to open the school in time, citing supply chain and other delays.
Bacon agrees there are still items on the punch list needing completion.
"We'll work with the city to get some stop signs and lights for the stop signs, and a safe place for our families to hang out, so that's coming," Bacon said.
And since the new school was funded by existing property tax dollars, the district didn't have to raise tax dollars for the new $20 million building.
The existing Old Mill Elementary building will become part of Bullitt East High School.
Bacon said at the start of construction that this is a much-needed upgrade for the families of Bullitt County's east end.
He hopes to schedule an open house sometime in late January.
