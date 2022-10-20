LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is undergoing a district-wide capital construction project to enhance three athletic facilities.
Oldham County Board of Education approved projects after House Bill 678 was signed into law in April. House Bill 678 allows for a local board of education of a district to provide for and commence the funding, financing, design, construction, renovation or modification of the school district's facilities through June 30, 2024.
"While it's important to note these improvements will be paid for with already collected funds that are earmarked for capital construction projects and renovations, the beginning of the approval process by our Board of Education shows their continued commitment to improve student experience aligned to academics, athletics, and the arts," Superintendent Dr. Jason Radford said in a statement.
At South Oldham High School, Mitchell Irvin Stadium will undergo several upgrades as part of the project. The stadium, which has a turf field, currently hosts football, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse and marching band competitions. Irvin Stadium is set for lighting upgrades, a new concession stand and ticket booth, along with bleacher and accessible seating upgrades.
South Oldham is currently the only school in the district with a turf field.
North Oldham High School will resurface its football field to turf. There will also be stadium lighting upgrades and a new scoreboard. OCS said once stadium upgrades are complete, North Oldham's Field 2, which currently hosts soccer, field hockey and lacrosse, will undergo concession stand, restroom replacement and press box replacement.
Landers Stadium at Oldham County High School will also be renovated. Bell Field will become turf, while milling and replacement of the track is also part of the project.
The soccer field at Oldham County High School will have its fencing replaced and the field will be enlarged that will allow for state tournaments matches to be held there. The field, which will also have its bleachers, concession stand and scoreboard replaced, hosts lacrosse and field hockey.
Oldham County Schools says the improvements will be paid for with previously collected funds that were allocated specifically for the projects.
