LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County Public Schools students are still facing delays getting to school as the second week of classes begin and the district continues looking for new drivers.
On the first full week of school for the district, two routes headed to Westport Teenage Parenting Program (TAPP) were estimated to be delayed by at least two hours, with one delay estimated at 150 minutes and the other at 120 minutes.
The district's recently launched bus delay dashboard shows 52 routes that are expected to be delayed. Those delays are as little as 10 minutes and as long as two-and-a-half hours.
JCPS is encouraging parents to drive children to school if their bus is expected to be delayed.
The district stated last week that it's trying to hire more bus drivers and hopes to fill its 70 openings in the next few weeks. Officials said approximately 50 drivers are in the process of being hired.
You can find the Bus Delay Dashboard on the JCPS website under the Back to School section.
