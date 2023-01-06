LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recent winter storm brought flood damage to at least 36 building on the University of Kentucky's campus.
According to a report by LEX18, crews are trying to clean everything up before students come back from break Monday.
There are multiple problems like busted pipes, busted coils and sprinkler heads. UK spokesmam Jay Blanton said places impacted into Memorial Colosseum, Kroger Field and four floors of the campus library.
Blanton said water entered about three dozen dorm rooms at Haggin Hall.
There are more than 200 people working on restoration.
"There's a lot of water damage which required a lot of drying and demo," said Jason Phillips, co-owner of SERVPRO of Lexington. "It'll look just the way it did before ... like it never even happened."
Despite obvious signs of construction, UK believes everything should be back to normal by Sunday.
