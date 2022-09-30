LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big celebration was held Friday afternoon for a local school that was just awarded a huge national honor.
Students, staff and families at Saint Francis of Assisi held a parade to mark being named a National Blue Ribbon School.
The coveted award was given to only 24 private schools in the U.S., and the kindergarten through eighth grade school on Bardstown Road in the Highlands was one of them.
SFA's principal said the new banner hanging on the school says it all.
"The recognition goes to our community," Steve Frommeyer said. "The key is everybody working together. We have great teachers, we have great parent support and our students stayed focused and stayed with us and worked hard."
The Blue Ribbon is awarded to schools that have the highest test scores in the country or show huge growth in closing achievement gaps.
This is the second time St. Francis of Assisi has received the honor. It was first awarded the ribbon in 2016.
