LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Silver Creek School Corporation announced significant upgrades to some of its schools.
Construction is expected to get underway in June for Phase 1 of the project. Initial work will consist of leveling the athletic facilities to make room for building brand new football, baseball and softball fields. Phase 1 also includes 38 new classrooms, a science lab, a student union and a media center.
The first phase will also include a new cafeteria and kitchen.
"Basically, every area of the high school will be touched over the two phases," Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said.
Phase 2, which will take place later this year, will include additions and renovations to the high school's performing arts building.
"You want to get those students to where they can collaborate and get them in those open areas where they're not isolated at a desk," Briggs said.
The corporation still has bids to send out for other phases of the project, but as it comes together, school leaders said it's long awaited.
Phases 1 and 2 will likely overlap, and officials believe the project will take about three years to complete.
