LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky is expanding the school's career center.
Simmons announced a new $50,000 partnership with Stock Yards Bank and Trust to improve the career center and serve more students.
The money will be used to fund new software, supplies, and facility upgrades at the Stock Yards Bank and Trust Career Center.
The funding will also support the new Simmons College Leadership Institute Program formerly know as SLI.
The new leadership initiative teaches students the interpersonal skills and knowledge needed to engage in various leadership roles on campus and in the community.
