LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 staff members are calling for Indiana University's biology department to get a new name.
The building was once named Jordan Hall -- after former president David Starr Jordan. He was a supporter of eugenics, the practice of selective breeding of humans, often carried out through forced sterilization.
The campus renamed it the Biology Building last year.
Now staff members say should it should be named after noted black faculty member James Holland, an award-winning teacher and endocrinologist who died in 1998.
