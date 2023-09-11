LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Western Kentucky University student from Crestwood was recognized as WKU's 2023 Family of the Year.
Sydney Windhorst is a junior majoring in International Affairs and Political Science. She is also a second-year Spirit Master. Windhorst was joined by her parents and grandparents during WKU's football game against Houston Baptist at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium.
"As a third generation Hilltopper, it is impossible for me to separate my family from the Spirit of WKU," Windhorst wrote in an essay. "The WKU encouragement and support I receive here is second only to the type I receive from my family, a trait I am certain they perfected due to their own time on the Hill."
Windhorst would become the fourth member in her family to graduate from WKU, joining her father, Stanley "Bud" Windhorst ('97); maternal grandfather, Walter McHugh ('67); and paternal grandfather, Stanley Windhorst ('69).
According to a news release, a selection committee of alumni and staff reviewed almost 200 nominations for this year's Family of the Year. The Windhorst family got a prize package for tickets to events during Parent and Family Weekend and an $800 student scholarship for the 2024 spring semester.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.