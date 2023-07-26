JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- No major issues were reported as students in Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) returned to class Wednesday to fully staffed schools.
GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said things got off to a good start in the district that serves 10,000 students.
"We're doing really well this morning," Laughner said, noting that there are only three open positions for teachers, and they're fully staffed with bus drivers. "We can cover every route so we're really excited about the school year."
Nearly 8,500 students took buses to school on the first day.
There were a few minor bumps Wednesday, but Laughner said that's to be expected on the first day of school and urged parents to be patient.
"We have great staff, greater teachers that want to be helpful and help your child learn academically and prepare them for the future," Laughner said. "I would also ask parents to be patient these first few days."
Teachers and administrators say it has been an energizing day to see their students return to class, and they're already looking forward to Thursday.
