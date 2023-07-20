SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek High School students and their families will need to navigate around construction equipment when classes resume next week as work on a $48 million renovation project continues.
The project includes new outdoor athletic facilities, renovated buildings and a new auditorium.
Silver Creek Schools Corp. Superintendent Chad Briggs said the faculty and staff plan to adjust accordingly when students arrive back on campus.
"Two things are going on simultaneously," Briggs said during an interview less than a week before the first day of school. "One, they're continuing to demolish. But they're also making adaptations so we can support our students and staff."
Crews have made significant progress on the project during the summer: the new outdoor fields are nearly complete, and parts of one of the buildings to be renovated are coming down. Briggs said students and parents may be surprised by the changes.
"Their high school is going to look a little different than it did when they left us in May," he said.
The way the school operates will also be different. Teachers will have to move classrooms, hallways will be smaller, and staggered passing period times will be in effect.
"It will be a change for people," Briggs said. "But I've been really impressed with all the planning that has gone into this. I'm confident that it will be a new temporary normal for us."
One of the biggest changes: the traffic pattern that will be in effect while construction continues.
The car rider lane has been updated to help with backups. Students and staff will follow a dedicated traffic pattern, and everyone will be funneled to the exit on the way out.
"We have a plan in place for next Thursday, and I'm certain that Thursday night we will go back to that plan and make adjustments for the next day," Briggs said.
Students and parents will need to be prepared to live with those adjustments for the near future.
"It's going to get a little uncomfortable before it gets comfortable again," Briggs said, adding that he believes the inconvenience will ultimately pay off.
"We still have our business to do," Briggs said. "We're here to educate our children, and that doesn't stop. It just so happens we're doing it in a little bit different of an environment."
Construction started in June and is expected to be finished by 2026.
