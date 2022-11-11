LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity High School sophomore and boy scout Tyler Solon said many people don't realize there is a proper way to dispose of an old American flag.
So he built a flag retirement box.
The box will be set up at American Legion Post 180 on Shelbyville Road. People are able to drop their worn flags into the box so they can be respectively burned later at a ceremony.
This was Tyler's final project to become an Eagle Scout.
"I wanted to do something for the community and I wanted it to involved patriotism and our country," he said. "And I have some ties in the military."
His grandfather was in the National Guard and his cousin is currently in the U.S. Naval Academy. He wanted to honor everyone's service with the flag retirement box.
Solon has also volunteered his time writing weekly excepts for the Sunday Mass bulletins for the U.S. Naval Academy.
