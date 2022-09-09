LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville received funding to help students prepare for jobs of the future.
UofL received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education, which will be used to launch the Robotics and Additive Manufacturing Pathways to Success program.
UofL plans to buy more advanced equipment like a robot with four legs. Program leaders will then introduce students from kindergarten through college to the robotics field.
"For our manufacturing economy, which really drives the state to be successful, we need to be able to adopt both advanced manufacturing techniques and have the workforce to fill those new types of jobs," said Dr. Kevin Gardner, UofL's executive vice president for research and innovation.
UofL said it plans to expose about 200 students to the technology in the first year before expanding in the future.
