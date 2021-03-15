LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will resume in-person classes as part of a "return to normal" for the fall 2021 semester.
"We expect to offer students a robust residential experience with in-person classes and fully staffed student services again," the university said in a post on its website. "Most of us miss the vibrancy of student life on campus, the interactions between students, faculty and staff, and we look forward to a mostly in-person schedule for fall."
U of L suspended in-person classes at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the spring 2021 semester, the university is offering students "hybrid" courses that combine "traditional in-person instructional activities with some online learning activities."
