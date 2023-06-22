LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- College signing day isn't just reserved for athletes. It's also for UPS employees.
Student workers can go to college for free through the UPS tuition assistance program called Metropolitan College.
The program partners with Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC), the University of Louisville, and state and local governments.
Students work part-time at UPS while going to school for free, earning money and benefits.
Since 1997, UPS has provided more than $380 million in tuition assistance across the U.S.
A signing day celebration was held Thursday morning at the UPS Flight Training Center for the incoming round of students.
