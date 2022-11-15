LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) elementary school had a special guest to celebrate proficient and distinguished scholars.
WDRB reporter Jailen Leavell spoke to students Tuesday at Whitney Young Elementary School.
"Once a thundercat, always a thundercat," the school on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the Shawnee neighborhood tweeted.
Hard work and Academic Success celebrated!#WhitneyYoungWay#AISuccess #wearejcps pic.twitter.com/HSEaL83Rvc— Whitney Young Elementary School JCPS (@WhitneyYoungES1) November 15, 2022
"Such an honor to speak with students at Whitney Young Elementary," Leavell tweeted. "Congratulations to the brilliant proficient and distinguish scholars. Thanks for allowing me to join your newscast."
