LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of fourth graders got a lesson in the importance of reading from WDRB's Valerie Chinn Wednesday morning.
Mrs. Young's fourth grade class at Goldsmith Lane Elementary School hosted Valerie as part of the "Read Across America" program. Valerie read aloud from the book "Change Sings," written by presidential inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.
The book is a call to action for everyone to use their abilities to make a difference.
"Read Across America" was originally celebrated on March 2, which is Dr. Seuss' birthday, but the school now celebrates reading for the whole month.
