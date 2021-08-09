LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University is renaming a residence hall after its first Black student.
The school in Bowling Green will rename its Northeast Hall in honor of Margaret Munday after the University's Board of Regents' vote Friday.
Munday Hall will be the first building on campus named after an African American.
"Something was missing from campus, even though we've been around for a long time, there wasn't a single structure named after an African American at WKU," WKU President Timothy Caboni said.
Munday, who graduated from WKU in 1960, was a well-known music teacher in Logan County.
