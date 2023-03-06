LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An EF-1 tornado touched down in Hanover, Indiana, Friday afternoon.
Images from the National Weather Service show the track of the tornado, which had peak winds of up to 100 miles per hour. The tornado had a width of 120 yards and was on the ground for 1.6 miles.
The twister initially touched down between Hanover and Lexington, Indiana near Ford Road, which is just south of SR-56.
No one was killed or injured, but the tornado did cut across several properties in the rural area.
Damage included trees that were twisted and snapped. A brick home also had significant roof damage and broken windows.
Six outbuildings and older barns were severely damaged or destroyed. The roof of a large barn was tossed into the nearby woods.
