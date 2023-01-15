LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While there's degrees offered in music therapy in Kentucky, the state doesn't regulate it.
Now, Norton Children's Hospital music therapist Katie Cowan, MT-BC, NICU-MT, is hoping Senate Bill 14 will change that.
"I'm hoping this will unlock the opportunity for everyone who wants music therapy services to be able to receive them," she said.
Along with creating a music therapy licensing board, the bill will establish a standard, promote awareness about the therapy and allow for the board to take disciplinary action.
The bill has bipartisan support in the Kentucky Senate.
"Very important to have some levels of uniform standards of practice. Otherwise people will set their own standards," Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, said.
Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams said she couldn't believe didn't already exist.
"It also allows the consumer to know who's licensed, who's not licensed, to have a real professionalism established within that community," she said.
Raque Adams said she sees the bill getting a chance to pass, despite the short session.
"I think for me, the biggest impact of music therapy is, it's our first response with children is to medicate is 'oh, well, I think we have a pill for that.' Well, we shouldn't have that as our first option," Raque Adams said.
Lawmakers go back to Frankfort Feb. 7. It's unclear how quickly this measure could get taken up in committee.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.