LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State leaders are calling on younger generations to apply to become poll workers.
Ty Ramsey said he has been serving Jefferson County has a poll worker for 10 years now.
"This is giving back to ... your community directly because if we don't have the poll workers then we couldn't have the polls open and this is very important to our democracy, that we all get the right to vote," he said.
On Friday, Secretary of State Michael Adams said Kentucky is dealing with a poll worker crisis. He is calling on younger people to get involved.
He said he hopes to have 15,000 poll workers to help with the election. The number of poll workers will dictate the number of polling locations.
"My generation, Generation X. We're not stepping up enough and we need that service mentality among Gen X, baby boomers, millennials and so forth to replace our retiring poll workers," Adams said.
Ann Fleming, an elections officer for about six years, said she worries there won't be enough poll workers this fall.
"This year I don't know what it will be like if people are trying to home school their children and work from home and take that time off," she said.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections said it is not exactly sure how many election officers will be needed in the county.
"Depending on what plan is put in place, you'll kind of know where you are at on the list of being called and what will be needed, but we do appreciate people taking the time to serve their community," said Nore Ghibaudy, with the Jefferson County Board of Elections.
If you would like to apply to become a poll worker click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.