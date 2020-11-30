LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new electric scooter company has hopped into Louisville.
HOPR, which is pronounced "hopper," has deployed nearly 150 scooters so far in Louisville. The Chicago-based shared bike and scooter company plans to deploy electric bikes in the city next.
In Louisville, electric scooters are required to be approved by the city, and each company is allowed up to have up to 650 scooters on the streets at once.
HOPR joins the electric scooter companies Lime, Bird and Spin in Louisville. HOPR's scooters will be available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.
HOPR also operates LouVelo, Louisville' bike share program, which launched in 2017.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.