LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 7-year-old child was left inside a hot car alone for nearly 45 minutes Sunday in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
His father, 34-year-old Ryan Hutson, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Elizabethtown Police were called to a Big Lots parking lot around noon and found the child sweating inside a car that wasn't running and had all of its windows rolled up.
Officers had to tell the child how to unlock and open the doors. Once he was out of the car, he told police he needed water and pointed out Hutson as he was leaving a store.
Police said Hutson had been to two stores and was going to another until he noticed his child with the officers.
The child was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital to be checked out but is OK.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.