LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man has been arrested after police said he shared child pornography online.
According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police was conducting an undercover investigation when troopers discovered that 20-year-old Joshua Wagner had shared two child porn videos online.
A search warrant was executed at Wagner's Elizabethtown home, and Wagner admitted to sharing the videos, according to the arrest report.
Police said they discovered 17 additional child pornography files on Wagner's phone during a search.
Wagner was arrested and charged with 19 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, as well as two counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
