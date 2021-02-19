LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A movie theater in Elizabethtown, Kentucky is trying to reunite a lost pocket watch with its owner.
In December, employees at the Crowne Pointe Theatre in Elizabethtown found a pocket watch that had been left behind.
The theater has posted photos of the watch on social media in an attempt to reconnect the item with its owner.
We are still searching for the rightful owner of this beautiful watch found recently at Crowne Pointe Theatre! It...Posted by Crowne Pointe Theatre on Monday, February 15, 2021
"As a parent, I know how I feel about my children and everything," Rick Roman, owner of Crowne Pointe Theatre, said. "The message on the back of the watch was just a heartwarming message to their son and hoping that they have a great life basically and I want to find the son."
A person able to identify the watch's rightful owner will be rewarded with two free movie tickets to the theater.
