LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Elizabethtown is getting national recognition for its ban on the sale of cats and dogs in retail stores and public spaces.
The council was honored by the Humane Society of the United States Tuesday night for becoming the first city in Kentucky to enact the ordinance.
There were no known sales of cats and dogs from Breeders in Elizabethtown, which councilors say is part of the reason the law was drafted last year.
"I'm hoping the significance of this and getting attention for this will encourage other municipalities and counties to pass ordinances like this to help us push out irresponsible breeders and puppy mills," Elizabethtown Councilwoman Julia Springsteen said.
The ordinance also prohibits sales at roadside stands and flea markets.
Those who violate the ordinance could face a misdemeanor charge and be ordered to pay $5,000 or spent 90 nights in jail and pay $250.
