LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police officers dealt with a particularly "fowl" subject as an uncooperative chicken terrorized customers at a local pharmacy.
The department posted on Facebook saying they received a call saying a "very hostile chicken" was bothering patrons at a CVS Pharmacy. Officials attempted to catch the bird, but the chicken was hiding beneath cars for cover.
Eventually, the officers were able to lure the chicken into a milk crate to safely transport it elsewhere.
No one wan hurt, and the department says, "We expect our officers to make a full recovery after some doughnut therapy."
