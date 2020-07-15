LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning.
Bruce Felix, 30, of Hodgenville, died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in front of Central Hardin High School just before 7 a.m. on U.S. 62, just east of Ring Road, police said.
Felix died at the scene, according to a news release. The 19-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.
A nearby Elizabethtown Police officer, Stephanie Wood, was helping when, according to police, a Ford F-150 traveling east on U.S. 62, hit Wood and her vehicle. Police said Tuesday that the driver didn't see the wrecked vehicles until the last minute, and swerved to avoid them.
Wood's injuries were described as "serious but not life-threatening."
Wood has been an E-town police officer since 2017. Police said she was still in the hospital in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.
