LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being stabbed in Elizabethtown on Thursday evening.
Elizabethtown Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Melanie Lane, near Westport Road, on a report of a stabbing.
There, officers found a deceased man, according department spokesperson Chris Denham.
Denham said all parties involved have been identified and located, and no suspects are at large, posing no public threat.
Elizabethtown Police are still investigating.
