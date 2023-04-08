LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl missing from the Elizabethtown area.
Elizabethtown Police said Bailey Sheldon has been missing since 4:30 p.m. on Friday. She was last seen wearing jeans with holes in them, a sweatshirt with a white hood, plastic glasses and has a bag with her.
She's described as 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 180 pounds. Family members told WDRB that Sheldon now has red hair not depicted in the recent pictures.
If you see her or have any information, call Elizabethtown Police at 270-360-0403.
