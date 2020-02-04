ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Elizabethtown Police Department is increasing traffic patrols to target distracted drivers and to curb a rise in accidents.
“People have already noticed that we’re out in force,” said John Thomas, the department's public information officer. “And officers are stepping up traffic enforcement all over the city.”
The number of traffic accidents in the city limits last year rose to nearly 2,500.
“That number is way too high," Thomas said. "Our concern is how can we keep people safe."
Thomas said EPD Chief Jeremy Thompson has implemented a long-term strategy to boost traffic patrols and improve public safety.
“Our goal is not to increase tickets,” said Thomas. “We hope that people will pay attention and not give us any reason to write tickets. We’re not wanting to sneak up on people. This isn’t a covert mission. We want people to be aware that we’re going to be watching.”
Thomas said officers will target behaviors that the department has identified as leading to the most accidents: distracted, impaired, and aggressive driving along with speeding.
He said officers hopes that over time, people will be more aware and alter their driving behaviors. Officers will be on the lookout all over the city, but they will focus on some hotspot areas such as school zones and the city's north end.
"We're not going to tolerate speeding through school zones," Thomas said. "We're going to keep our kids safe."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.