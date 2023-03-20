ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown said a two-year-old's parents have been charged after the toddler fell from a home's second story window.
According to a citation, officers responded to a home on Wingfield Court on Thursday, March 16. The citation states that a neighbor saw the toddler fall and notified the mother, Allie White, because White was not aware the child had fallen.
"During the interview with Ms. White, she admitted to frequently locking the children in this bedroom unattended, and also knew that the window was broken and that the child had the ability to open the window," said Chris Denham with the Elizabethtown Police Department.
Denham said the neighbor reported the incident to police and the two-year-old was flown to a hospital in Louisville.
"Thankfully the injuries were not critical and the child is expected to make a full recovery," said Denham.
He said along with the two-year-old, a one-year-old also lived at the home and both children were removed.
According to a citation, White told officers she knew the window had been broken for about a week and she had seen the toddler open it several times. The citation states that the bedroom had "excessive amounts" of human feces on the walls, doors, and floor, as well as trash, food, and dirty clothes.
"We appreciate a neighbor caring enough to get involved and doing the right thing. It was perhaps uncomfortable for them to do that but we are grateful because, again, without their involvement, this outcome could have been much different," said Denham.
Denham said White was charged with second-degree criminal abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.
Denham said the child's father, identified as Matthew Norfleet, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.
