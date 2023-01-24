LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana costume company has a shot at an Academy Award.
B&K Enterprises in Charlestown created costumes for Academy Award-winning costume designer Catherine Martin for "Elvis," a blockbuster movie directed by Baz Luhrmann that debuted last summer.
In all, 34 jumpsuits were made for the film, and 10 of them made the cut. The movie received an Oscar nomination for best costume design.
Martin is up against four other movies for best costume design, including "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once."
The winners will be announced March 12 at the Academy Awards.
