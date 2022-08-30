All Shook Up! Celebration showcases Clark County's connection to the King of Rock and Roll

JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Elvis takes center stage for a special benefit this Labor Day weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Clark County Indiana Museum before the All Shook Up! Celebration.
The Clark County Museum, Inc., was formed in 2008 by a group of people who were collectors of Clark County artifacts and memorabilia.
They understood the importance of preserving, storing, displaying and interpreting these artifacts.
The items are messages from the past to the people of the future.
The museum collection ranges from the era of Native Americans to the present and includes family papers, photograph collections, early maps, clothing, Edwardian toys, vehicles, artworks, and archaeological artifacts of Clark County.
The All Shook Up! Celebration features the Clark County connection to the King of Rock and Roll.
B & K Enterprises Costume Co., Inc. is one of the most unique, premier, professional custom costume shops of its kind in the world located in Charlestown, Indiana.
They are internationally acclaimed for their recreations of jumpsuits like those worn by the late Elvis Presley.
Elvis Tribute Artists swear by the authenticity of costumes.
B&K's work has been featured in movies and television.
Recently, they provided prototypes to the production team of the latest Elvis movie (released June 24, 2022).
Meet the designs and see some creations in person during the event.
All Shook Up! Celebration
Clark County Museum and The Depot
700 Block Michigan Avenue, Jeffersonville
September 3-4, 2 p.m.-9 p.m.
September 5, noon to 6 p.m.
This Elvis-themed fundraiser benefits the Clark County Indiana Museum and helps in the restoration of the museum's historic Howard House.
Enjoy Elvis impersonators, singing and dancing, Elvis team trivia tournament, peanut butter and banana sandwich eating contest, crafts, plants, vendors, craft beers from Upland Brewing Company, food trucks, and more.
Click here to get connected to the Clark County Indiana Museum.
