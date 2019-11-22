LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Eminence, Kentucky, man is in custody months after police say he posted nude images of juvenile girls to Instagram.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Frederick Smith was arrested on Thursday night.
Police say on Dec, 7, 2018, Smith posted nude images of two girls on several Instagram accounts. At the time, the girls were ages 16 and 17.
The 16-year-old told the principal of Eminence High School what had happened, and the 17-year-old told police.
Police say they launched an investigation and tracked the Instagram accounts to Smith. When confronted, Smith allegedly admitted to posting the nude images to social media.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday, and he was taken into custody by the Henry County Sheriff's Department that night. He's charged with distribution of obscene matter to minors and possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Smith is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.