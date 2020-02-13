LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators have arrested an Eminence, Kentucky, man accused of selling drugs in several counties and causing the deaths of multiple people.
According to an arrest report, detectives with the Spencer County Sheriff's Department had been investigating 46-year-old David Dixon. They say they believe he had been selling narcotics across several counties, and on Wednesday evening, they tracked him to the Quality Inn & Suites at 311 East Gaulbert Avenue, near West Hill Street.
Investigators say he was driven to the hotel in a black Chevy by 37-year-old Joseph Sowards. As detectives approached the vehicle, they allegedly saw Dixon stuffing heroin and methamphetamine in the passenger seat.
Both Dixon and Sowards were arrested. Investigators say they recovered cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.
According to the arrest report, Dixon, "has sold heroin causing the death of several subjects."
Both men are charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
