LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is spending millions of dollars to give bonuses to staff.
The Oldham County School Board voted Monday to spend $3.1 million on bonuses for full-time and part-time employees. They'll receive the bonus check on Dec. 15.
Full-time employees will be given $1,500 while part-time employees will receive $750.
The district said instead of a mid-year salary change, it's reviewing the budget for changes to increase salaries on a permanent basis.
