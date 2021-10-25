OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS BUS - 8-11-2021 (7).JPG

Oldham County Schools bus on the first day of school. Aug. 11, 2021 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is spending millions of dollars to give bonuses to staff.

The Oldham County School Board voted Monday to spend $3.1 million on bonuses for full-time and part-time employees. They'll receive the bonus check on Dec. 15.

Full-time employees will be given $1,500 while part-time employees will receive $750. 

The district said instead of a mid-year salary change, it's reviewing the budget for changes to increase salaries on a permanent basis.

