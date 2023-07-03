LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fireworks are a highlight for many on the Fourth of July but they can make the holiday one of the hardest times of year for veterans.
Inspired by their own struggles, Don Barbiea and 2 other disabled veterans started the Roll Call Foundation, a Louisville nonprofit offering all kinds of services to veterans, including equine therapy.
"Mortar fire and stuff like that relates to bad memories," said Barbiea, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years. "It feels like you are near an explosion again."
Therapy horse Chief Mack helps take away the anxiety of veterans.
"It's got a healing power to it I can't explain," Barbiea said.
On Monday, Chief Mack was with Bethany Callahan, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard for almost 17 years.
"I hit a very dark spot in my life, personally," Callahan said. "And I knew I needed help."
Callahan found that help at the Roll Call Foundation Ever since, she and Chief Mack have had an incredibly close relationship. Callahan takes care of Mack, petting, feeding and riding him.
"I think we've impacted each others lives," she said. "It's calming."
As the sun sets this Fourth of July, Barbiea urges people to remember the sacrifices veterans make for Americans to continue celebrating independence. And if your neighbor is a veteran, he said the best thing you can do is give them a heads up.
"If you can invite a veteran to your BBQ and your fireworks ... we love them, we just don't like the surprise of them," he said.
The Roll Call Foundation says if the Fourth of July of any other time of year is difficult for you, reach out to them on Facebook. They'd love to help.
