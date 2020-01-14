LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate who escaped from a Marshall County prison is back behind bars thanks to OnStar technology inside a car.
Robert Fritz walked away from work release at the Marshall County Animal Shelter on Monday night. Police said Fritz then stole a GMC Sierra pickup truck that was equipped with OnStar.
On Tuesday morning, the service reported the truck was spotted at a rest area off of Interstate 64 in Shelby County.
Fritz was found inside the truck and was taken into custody.
