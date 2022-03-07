LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prominent talk show host for ESPN Louisville was arrested over the weekend and charged with a domestic violence assault.
Andrew "Drew" Deener, 49, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Saturday night and charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
According to court documents, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to Roosters restaurant at 10430 Shelbyville Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday after someone reported a domestic violence incident.
When officers arrived, they found Deener's girlfriend sitting on a bench. Police reported she told them she and Deener got into an argument in the parking lot, when Deener slammed her head into the side of a vehicle, according to an arrest report.
The woman suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Deener was arrested at his home and taken to Louisville Metro Corrections, where online court records indicate he has since bonded out on a $1,000 cash bail. He is currently scheduled to be arraigned March 9.
Deener is vice president of ESPN Louisville and the host of "The Deener Show" from 7-10 a.m. weekdays on ESPN 680 and 93.9 The Ville. He previously hosted a morning radio show on 790-AM and is a former television sports reporter.
The University of Louisville recently announced that its sports radio programming will move later this year to Louisville First Radio Group, which owns Louisville First The Ville 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM.
Neither Deener nor his attorney have responded to a request for comment.
