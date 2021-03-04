LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the dog has a forever home.
The Kentucky Humane Society posted on social media Thursday saying that an adoption ceremony is planned March 11. Ethan is being adopted by KHS staffer Jeff and his family.
Jeff wrote a note on social media saying, "I just want to thank everyone so much for their overwhelming support of Ethan, the Kentucky Humane Society, myself and my family. Words simply cannot describe the kindness shown to us during this time. We are so, so excited to be able to adopt Ethan!"
"He is already such a huge part of our family. From the very beginning, it’s always been about Ethan and what is best for him and his future. I believe with all my heart he is in the right place. There’s nothing we wouldn't do for him. We love him so very much and are very grateful for all the love of every single person that has followed his story from the beginning. Thank you again!," Jeff says.
Ethan has been going home with Jeff to get used to being with his other dogs and to get some extra TLC. Pictures have been posted of Ethan napping and playing with his new friends.
In the past six weeks, Ethan has gone from being barely able to stand on his own to gaining weight and going on outings with KHS staff.
The Kentucky Humane Society plans to stream or post video of the adoption celebration. It also promises to follow Ethan's journey.
The dog has gained a worldwide following on social media and helped KHS raise thousands of dollars to help animals in its care. KHS even created a line of Ethan merchandise.
