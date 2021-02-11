LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In just 12 days, Ethan the dog has gained 27 pounds and thousands of fans supporting his road to recovery.
On social media, the Kentucky Humane Society says the dog that was left emaciated and dying in their parking lot on Jan. 29 is up to 65 pounds.
Ethan has become a social media darling. Posts of his recovery have been a hit with people from around the country, who have donated toys and money to help in his recovery from severe neglect and starvation.
The vet staff is giving Ethan plenty of food and plenty of affection. The KHS post says he has even been opening the gate to his nursery to spend time with them.
The best news is that Ethan is well enough now to be released to the care of an experienced staff member at the end of the week, so he can continue his rehabilitation in a loving foster home. He will return to the shelter daily for specialized care and to be monitored.
1 of 18
Image of Ethan courtesy of the Kentucky Humane Society. Feb. 11, 2021