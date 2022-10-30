LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are reminding people to be safe as they head out for trick-or-treating.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said one of the main things police ask people to keep in mind is that children are easily distracted.
"What do kids have their mind on? Candy," she said. "So they are not thinking about safety. That's why we really suggest an adult or supervisor is always with kids."
Ruoff says traveling in groups is a good idea. She also said to make it clear who is responsible for knowing where everyone in the group is.
"Designate one adult to be the supervisor to make sure they are the ones who are keeping an eye on the kids," she said.
When walking around neighborhoods, law enforcement asks pedestrians to double check roads are clear before crossing.
"We also ask motorists, please slow down on Halloween," Ruoff said. "Especially when you're in those residential areas, make sure you're not distracted by those cellphones or electronic devices. Put them down."
Ruoff said it is especially important to look out for kids darting out between parked cars that may be harder to spot.
"Everybody wants to enjoy Halloween and people do get very distracted by all of the decorations and by the candy. Just make sure you exercise an abundance of caution," she added.
Brightly-colored costumes can also help make kids and pedestrians standout to drivers. Ruoff suggests carrying items like flashlights or glowsticks.
With candy safety, Ruoff says to never take or hand out candy that's homemade. She encourages people to stick to store-bought, pre-packaged treats.
"LMPD will be out and visible like we always are," Ruoff said. "We enjoy Halloween just like the kids do. We hope to be able to do that with everybody in our neighborhoods as well."
