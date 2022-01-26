LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some customers have said their LG&E bills are higher this year than they were this time last year.
Daniel Lowry, an LG&E spokesperson, said weather and energy use habits are the two biggest factors that impact monthly bills.
"Our heating systems have to work a lot harder to keep our homes at a comfortable temperature and so we see increased energy use with that," said Lowry.
Lowry said gas customers may also see a difference throughout the year due to quarterly price changes for natural gas. He said that shows up as "gas supply component" on a bill, and that those prices are based on the nation-wide market price of natural gas supplies, and are approved through the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
Lowry said natural gas prices are higher right now than they were this time last year. However, he believes next quarter those prices could go down. That quarter would be for February through April.
To help save money on monthly bills, Lowry said customers can make sure their heating system is working well, close up any gaps around doors or windows, open blinds so the sun can help heat the house naturally, and consider getting a programmable thermostat that adjusts the temperature automatically.
"We understand that high bills can be really tough and they can be challenging and that's why we encourage our customers to contact us as soon as possible if they have an issue with making a payment," he said.
Lowry said LG&E can help customers set up payment plans. There is also an option to create a more predictable bill that is based on an average of the previous 12 months of bills at that current address. For more information, click here.
