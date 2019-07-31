LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of dollars of federal money will be used to spruce up airports across Kentucky and Indiana.
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport $1.2 million to update its master plan study.
Lexington's Blue Grass Airport will get $11 million to build a new taxiway.
Clark Regional Airport in southern Indiana landed more than $600,000 for an extended runway.
In June, the FAA announced it would award a total of more than $800 million to airports across the country in 2019 for improvements.
